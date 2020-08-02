Dale Crowell, 65, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Rusty Robertson officiating. Due to the mask mandate in Panola County, we please ask that you wear a mask during the graveside and practice social distancing.

Dale was born on Aug. 4, 1954 to Gladys Lee Bynum Davis and the late William Boyce Crowell, Sr. in Marks. During his lifetime he worked as a technician at Dunlap & Kyle and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Dale was a Sunday School director at the church for almost 20 years. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

The family he leaves behind include his loving wife, Brenda Scruggs Crowell of Batesville; two daughters, Melody Crowell Pearson (Benji) of Batesville, and Angela Michelle Crowell Kuykendall (Lamorrie) of Dallas, TX; his mother, Gladys Bynum Davis of Batesville; two brothers, William Boyce “Crow” Crowell, Jr. (Temple) and Dr. Gary Wayne Crowell (Janet) both of Batesville; one granddaughter, Mary Margaret Pearson and one grandson, Daylien LaDale Kuykendall.