Injured veteran getting new home Saturday

The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will donate a home to Army First Lieutenant Marcus Rice of Batesville on Saturday, Aug. 1.

1LT Rice was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The event will be held at 2574 Bethlehem Road at 10 a.m.

On Dec. 5, 2011, 1LT Rice was serving in Afghanistan as a signal corps officer with the 580th Signal Company, 25th Signal Battalion, when he collapsed after a four-mile run during PT. Doctors later diagnosed him with sudden cardiac arrest complicated by anoxic brain injury.

The brain injury caused paralysis from the waist down and weakness in his arms. He also experiences memory loss, seizures, and difficulties in speech from his injury.

Homes For Our Troops is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Mississippi and in an effort to ensure the safety of veterans and supporters, this event is now limited to 100 people. If you would like more information, please contact the Community Outreach Team at coc@hfotusa.org. All attendees must wear a mask/face covering at this event.

1LT Rice’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. HFOT will donate the home to 1LT Rice, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

“Homes For Our Troops is a blessing for Soldiers who need adapted homes. They served our country, we should be able to take care of them,” said Marcus’ mom, Willie.

Currently, there are over 75 active projects in need of funding to complete. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

