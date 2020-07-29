Henry Grady Short, 83, of Sardis, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Providence Assisted Living in Senatobia, after an extended illness. He was born on June 24, 1937, to Henry Grady, Sr. and Minnie Clare Kyle Short.

Grady was a lifelong resident of Sardis. He graduated from Sardis High School and attended Mississippi State University. He returned home to manage the family farm, Melrose. He enjoyed many years at Melrose where he farmed cotton, soybeans, corn, wheat, and timber.

Grady was known to many as “O Boy,” a name given to him by his sister, Sally, when she learned that she had a baby brother. Grady served for over 45 years as a Commissioner of the Panola County Soil and Water Conservation District. He also served as a member of the Panola County Farm Services Agency for many years. He was named the Mississippi Outstanding No-Till Farmer of the Year in 1986.

He was a member of Sardis First United Methodist Church and a past member of the Mississippi National Guard. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Sardis. Grady was an avid quail and duck hunter, who also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He was a sports fan and particularly enjoyed Mississippi State football. He also enjoyed time spent with his faithful poodle companion, Dolly.

Grady married Betty Holder Baker in 1986. With this union he gained a daughter, Melody, and a son, Blue. He loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He had a deep love for his grandchildren.

He is survived by Melody Baker Carter (Benjie), Billy Nolan “Blue” Baker (Carol), three grandchildren: Courtney Carter Boatright (Ben), Casey Carter Wells (Joseph), and Hunter Baker. He had 3 great-grandchildren: Abram and Pierce Boatright and Ruth Wells.

Grady is also survived by sisters Sally Slick (Bill) and Clare Harris (Richard) and four nieces: Cynthia Albers (Tom), Elizabeth Micek (Scott), Sally Thiessen (Mike), and Margaret Rauber (Chris). He had 11 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and parents Grady and Minnie Clare Short.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Providence for the compassionate care given to Grady.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sardis First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.