Henry Center nurse practitioner retiring

Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc. has announced that long-time nurse practitioner Mary Burnett will be retiring from its Batesville location effective Aug. 3.

Burnett has been with the organization since 1999 and served in the Batesville clinic, as well as provided assistance to the agency’s other clinics as needed.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity I have had to work with so many great people, both staff and patients,” Burnett said. “I leave Aaron E. Henry with mixed feelings, but know that I leave the clinic in very capable hands.”

Mary Burnett was born and raised in Pope and Courtland. She graduated from Patton Lane High School, the University of Illinois, and later received a masters degree from St. Xavier University.

During her 21-year career with AEH, Burnett has worked with patients of all ages and was instrumental in the emergence and growth of the agency’s telemedicine program. Upon retirement, Burnett has indicated a desire to continue to assist with this very innovative and key program in the time of COVID and other limiting factors.

AEH is a Federally Qualified Health Center with a 41-year mission to improve the health of people in the Mississippi Delta and Delta Hills communities by increasing access to comprehensive health care and supportive services, regardless of ability to pay.

Currently serving six counties, with sites in Clarksdale, Batesville, Tunica, and Coldwater, AEH offers an array of services including medical, dentistry, optometry, behavioral therapy, and many others.

“We are so grateful to nurse Burnett for her many years of dedicated and quality service to the AEH organization and our communities. She can never be replaced,” said Dr. Johnnie Cummings, Chief Medical Officer.

For more information on AEH’s telemedicine program, call the local clinic at 563-1858.