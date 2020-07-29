Emily Rebecca Lamar, 49

Emily Rebecca Lamar, age 49, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at Desoto Health Care in Southaven.

There will be no services held at this time.

Emily was born on July 16, 1971 to the Caroline Jagers Bell Lamar and the late Percie Lee Lamar, III in Bryan, Texas. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Olive Branch, MS. She attended college at Delta State University and Southern Miss. Emily was an animal lover and also enjoyed listening to hard rock music, especially KISS.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Caroline Lamar of Olive Branch; three aunts, Carolyn Dancy (Chris) of Lambert, Evan Parks (Enoch) of Oxford, and Pat Bell of Madison; and many loving cousins.

Along with her father, she is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Frank Aubrey Bell, Jr. and Sara Jagers Bell; paternal grandparents, Percie Lee Lamar, Jr. and Florence Lamar; and one Uncle, Frank Hugh Bell.