July 23, 2020

Hatcher Retirement Celebration

Published 1:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020

Family and co-workers recently gathered for a small party at First Security Bank to mark the end of a 44 year career for Nancy Hatcher. Because of C-19, attendees were limited, but FSB employees made the day special with refreshments and wishes for a happy retirement. She said this week that she’s been busier than ever working in her garden, putting up vegetables, and not missing working at her computer at all. (Courtesy of FSB)

