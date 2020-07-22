South Panola Grad Awarded Bayer Scholarship to Mississippi State University

Recent South Panola High School graduate Madison Ayala has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, she will study veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University.

“Bayer Fund is committed to improving educational opportunities in STEM fields for students in rural communities. The Grow Ag Leaders program provides an opportunity to help youth across the country with college expenses and encourage their pursuit of an ag education,” said Michelle Insco, program officer for Bayer Fund.

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Ayala to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school ag education.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive