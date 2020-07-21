Dr. Edward Arnold Steward, 75, of Coldwater, passed from this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto in Southaven.

Dr. Steward was born Jan. 6, 1945, in Wyatte, to the late Willie Maurice and Hazel Christine Smith Steward. Dr. Steward served in the U. S. Navy, was a pPhysician and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Batesville.

He is survived by two daughters, Vicki Blair and Kolby Steward (Simon Berube); a son; Shaeffer Steward (Katie); two sisters, Bonnie Algee and Shelly Parker (Dennis); four grandchildren, Jillian Steward, Vivienne Steward, Landon Steward, and Madeline Berube; and a nephew,; Wesley Algee.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 427 Hwy 6 East – PMB 222, Batesville, MS 38606, for the Hispanic Mission or donor’s choice.