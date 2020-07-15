Get a haircut and make someone smile

By Iris Holloway

Tips From Iris

Yes, I have cut my long hair. It was just too hot for the summer, and it was enough length to donate for wigs – ones for adults and children.

The growth length for Pink Hearts Funds is 10-12 inches, and mine was 14. Susan’s Styles in Sardis cut and re-styled my hair and recommended the donation.

Pink Hearts Funds is located in Long Beach. This is close to Gulfport and I plan to visit the next time I make it to my place in Navarre. In North Mississippi, State Beauty Supply in Southaven collects hair and sends it to Pink Hearts when they have a box full. I visited with Jeana at State Beauty Supply and left my 14 inches of hair with her.

Pink Hearts was launched in 2005. It is a non-profit that provides wigs to children and adults with hair loss disorders, including many who are receiving cancer treatments. Pink Heart Funds also provides women with free breast prosthetics and post mastectomy bras, as well as a resource for those seeking support or advice.

Founder JoAn Nicely knows first hand the emotional and psychological impact of cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. She had been a hairdresser since 1978 and had assisted women with cancer in finding comfortable, natural looking wigs.

Pink Heart Funds Center provides a place for cancer patients to relax in a comfortable and private environment.

Tired of your long hair? Think about donating it to Pink Heart Funds. It’s more than putting hair on a head, it will also put a smile on a face.

Cutline: Hair donations are accepted by Pinks Hearts Funds for wigs. (Iris Holloway)