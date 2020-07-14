Panola businesses receive PPP loans
Local companies get part of $669 billion forgivable loans authorized by SBA
About 125 Panola County businesses received loans ranging from $40,000 to $5 million, under the national Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with hopes of recovering from losing revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PPP loan was designed to provide incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, and maintain their operation.
The entire list of businesses granted loans of $150,000 or more nationally or by state can be viewed at the link below the list. Another link at the same site will guide readers to a list of loans less than $150,000 by category, but not by business name.
Panola businesses granted a loan under the PPP are (as categorized by the U.S. Treasury):
A business listed as being granted a loan does not necessarily mean the loan has been accepted by the business.
$2-5 Million ACI Building Systems, LLC Batesville
$2-5 Million Progressive Medical Management of Batesville, LLC, Batesville
$1-2 Million Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, Batesville
$350,000-1 Million Abbey Bridges Construction Co, LLC, Batesville
$350,000-1 Million Drumheller Packaging Inc, Courtland
$350,000-1 Million Heafner Motors, Inc, Batesville
$350,000-1 Million JV System, Inc, Como
$350,000-1 Million Mr. Jiffy, Inc, Batesville
$350,000-1 Million North Delta School Inc, Batesville
$350,000-1 Million Tri-Star Companies, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 A&P Tax and Accounting Services, Sardis
$150,000-350,000 Batesville Cabinet Company, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Batesville Clinic, Pa, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Batesville Tooling & Design Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Big Delta Powersports, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 City Auto Parts, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Graves Oil Company, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Hallmark Ford, LLC, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Hood Equipment Company, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Magnolia Rental & Sales, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Martin Bros. – Sardis, LLC, Sardis
$150,000-350,000 Matt Johnson Electric, LLC, Sardis
$150,000-350,000 Pride Auto Sales, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 Taylor and Tanaka Transportation, LCL, Sardis
$150,000-350,000 Titan Homes, LLC, Como
$150,000-350,000 Westerfield’s SDI, Inc, Batesville
$150,000-350,000 William H. Polk & Company, CPAs, Batesville
Loans under $150,000 (not categorized by the treasury):
$100,000-150,000 Crenshaw, LLC, General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Corporation, Limited-Service Restaurants
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Corporation, Consumer Lending
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Offices of Lawyers
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Petroleum Bulk Stations and Terminals
$100,000-150,000 Courtland, LLC, General Freight Trucking, Local
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Corporation, Computer Systems Design Services
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, LLC, Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Corporation, Consumer Lending
$100,000-150,000 Sardis, Sole Proprietorship, General Medical and Surgical Hospitals
$100,000-150,000 Sardis, LLC, Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Non-Profit Organization, Religious Organizations
$100,000-150,000 Sardis, Corporation, Limited-Service Restaurants
$100,000-150,000 Como, Corporation, Full-Service Restaurant
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, LLC, Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly
$100,000-150,000 Como, Corporation, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations
$100,000-150,000 Sardis, Corporation, All Other Business Support Services
$100,000-150,000 Batesville, Corporation, Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
$100,000-150,000 Courtland, Llc, Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Offices of Optometrists
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Landscaping Services
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Private Mail Centers
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Offices of Dentists
$70,000-100,000 Sardis, LLC, Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Cooperative, Consumer Lending
$70,000-100,000 Como, LLC, Limited-Service Restaurants
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Centers
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Professional Association, Offices of Dentists
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Household Appliance Stores
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturing
$70,000-100,000 Sardis, Partnership, All Other Grain Farming
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Veterinary Services
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Landscaping Services
$70,000-100,000 Sardis, LLC, Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
$70,000-100,000 Como, Corporation, Cotton Ginning
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Partnership, Soybean Farming
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Offices of Dentists
$70,000-100,000 Como, Corporation, Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
$70,000-100,000 Como, Llc, Professional Employer Organizations
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Corporation, Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Offices of Optometrists
$70,000-100,000 Como, Partnership, Soybean Farming
$70,000-100,000 Sardis, Partnership, All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Pharmacies and Drug Stores
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Offices of Dentists
$70,000-100,000 Batesville, LLC, Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
(32 total)
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Supermarkets and Other Grocery (except Convenience) Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Offices of Lawyers
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, LLC, Recyclable Material Merchant Wholesalers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Other Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
$40,000-70,000 Sardis LLC, Recyclable Material Merchant Wholesalers
$40,000-70,000 Como, LLC, Hog and Pig Farming
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Partnership, Legal Counsel and Prosecution
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Pharmacies and Drug Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville Subchapter S Corporation, Pharmacies and Drug Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Partnership, Soybean Farming
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, LLC, Offices of Optometrists
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Partnership, Soybean Farming
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig, and Fixture Manufacturing
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, LLC, Recyclable Material Merchant Wholesalers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Used Car Dealers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, LLC, Boat Dealers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Funeral Homes and Funeral Services
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Offices of Lawyers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, New Car Dealers
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, Sole Proprietorship, All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
$40,000-70,000 Sardis, Corporation, Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Carriers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Full-Service Restaurants
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Offices of Lawyers
$40,000-70,000 Como, Partnership, All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Engineering Services
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Motor Vehicle Towing
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels
$40,000-70,000 Como, LLC, Site Preparation Contractors
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Pharmacies and Drug Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville , LLC, Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, Hardware Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Jewelry Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hardware Stores
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Subchapter S Corporation, General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, LLC, Flooring Contractors
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Partnership All Other Miscellaneous, Crop Farming
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Non-Profit Organization, Religious Organizations
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Corporation, Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Non-Profit Organization, Golf Courses and Country Clubs
$40,000-70,000 Batesville, Sole Proprietorship, Legal Counsel and Prosecution
(45 total)
