Betty Jane Toole Mathews, 77, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, after battling metastatic breast cancer.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Enid Oak Hill Cemetery in Enid. Pastor Jerry Long will officiate the service.

Betty Jane was born in Enid to the late James A. Toole and Janie Lee McCullar Toole. She was a graduate of Oakland High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Delta State University.

She was a lifelong educator, teaching for over forty-three years. Her love for her students and education was evident when she was voted Teacher of the Year. She was an active member of Pine Hill Presbyterian Church until moving to Batesville to be closer to her daughter and family, then, she transferred her membership to Batesville Presbyterian Church.

Betty Jane was also a member of the Explorers Bible Study Group. After moving to Batesville, she joined the Batesville Garden Club. Her creativity and love for flowers and gardening was reflected by her beautiful yard. She loved shopping and lunch dates with her special friends, grandchildren, and daughter.

Betty Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Travis Mathews and brothers, James Toole, Robert Toole, and Melvin Toole. She is survived by her daughter, Meg Mathews Woods and son-in-law, Rusty, of Batesville; grandchildren, Carlee Woods White and husband, Colton, of Marks, and Sulli and Mathew Woods of Batesville. She leaves behind brother, Terry Toole (Lou) of Grenada and sister, Carolyn Via of Enid, plus a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are her nephews: Blake Toole, Charles Toole, Hunt Toole, John Toole, Lee Toole, Mark Toole, Raymond Toole, and Shannon Vernon.

Memorials may be made to Enid Oak Hill Cemetery, Attention Missy Rogers, 1990 James Road, Enid, MS 38927 or Batesville Presbyterian Church at 121 Eureka Street Batesville, MS 38606.