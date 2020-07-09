Betty White, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Water Valley.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Raymon White, Noah Brown, Stefan Barlow, Zack Holliday, Marty Holliday, and Bryce Winters.

Betty was born on April 13, 1942 to the late Nather Franklin and Jewel Hill Franklin in Birdie. She worked in a factory for most of her life and was a member of the Crenshaw Baptist Church. Betty loved gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed sewing, talking with people about life, and adored her grandchildren.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her husband, Roy White of Water Valley; 7 children, John Barlow (Machelle) of Sarah, Aaron Barlow of Crenshaw, Karen Joiner (Mark) of Water Valley, Michelle Cullen (Jon) of Oxford, Janice Holland (Cotton) of Winona, Raymon White (Melanie) of Dunlap, IL, and Amy Salter of Peoria, IL; two sisters, Yvonne Nelson of Batesville, and Carolyn White of Oxford; 4 grandchildren, Erica Barlow, Stefan Barlow, Madison Green, and Hayley Morris; 10 step grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Barlow; 3 sisters, Martha Ann Winters, Margaret Franklin, and Bernice Brewer; and 5 brothers, Jimmy, Larry, Steve, Johnny, and Jerry Franklin.