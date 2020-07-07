GreenServ corporate office locating in Batesville

.

GreenServ has completed its move to Batesville and plans to bring 45 jobs over the next three years. The regulated medical waste and secure document destruction company purchased the former Tucker Manufacturing building on Crown Drive in the Harmon-Craig Industrial Park. (File Photo)

GreenServ, Inc., a regulated medical waste and secure document destruction company, is increasing its presence in Mississippi by locating processing operations and corporate headquarters in Batesville. The project is a $6 million corporate investment and will create 45 jobs.

“GreenServ is a valued member of Mississippi’s business community, and the company’s expansion into Panola County highlights the fact that our state is a prime location for growth and success,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Our talented workforce is one of the best in the nation, and as a result, companies continue to invest in their Mississippi operations and create jobs for future generations to succeed.”

GreenServ transports and disposes of regulated medical waste from its clients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. GreenServ also will have plant-based, secure documents and E-waste destruction at its Batesville facility.

The company will transport all materials to its new Batesville location for processing, a procedure that transforms the medical waste into a sterilized form so it can be sent to a landfill for disposal.

The company will shred all documents so they can be recycled and will introduce a reusable sharps program that will greatly reduce the amount of plastic going into the landfill, both environmentally friendly processes.

“Greenserv is extremely excited to be locating our new corporate offices and all of our operations in Batesville. Our transition to Batesville would not have been possible without the support of Governor Tate Reeves, MDA, the Panola Partnership, Batesville city officials, the Delta Council, Delta Workforce Development and the Panola County Board of Supervisors,” said GreenServ Owners John Alford and Will Fountain.

“Their teamwork and focus on cultivating a business-friendly environment, along with the development of an outstanding workforce in Panola County, were keys for Greenserv’s decision. We look forward to being a part of the Batesville and Panola County community for many years to come.”

“The team at the Panola Partnership, the Panola County Board of Supervisors and the city of Batesville are committed to generating new jobs and investment for their communities, as evidenced by economic development wins over the last year and GreenServ’s decision to open processing operations in Batesville,” said MDA Interim Executive Director John Rounsaville. “MDA is proud to partner with these local leaders and the team at GreenServ to help ensure the company has many years of success in Panola County.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building rehabilitation and equipment installation. GreenServ also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Panola County and the city of Batesville also are providing assistance for the project.

“Owners John Alford and Will Fountain used a systematic process to determine a location that would provide growth for the foreseeable future,” said Panola Partnership Executive Director Joe Azar. “They are passionate about their level of service and how they treat their employees, which is the definition of success in today’s business world.”

“Panola County Administrator Kate Victor’s timely work on our solid waste plan made it possible for GreenServ to locate in Batesville’s industrial park,” said Panola County Board of Supervisors President Cole Flint.

“It is truly an honor when a city is chosen to become a corporate headquarters. We are so proud GreenServ chose Batesville,” said Batesville Mayor Jerry Autrey. “We look forward to serving them.”

GreenServ plans to fill the 45 new jobs in Batesville over the next 36 months.

GreenServ has completed its move to Batesville and plans to bring 45 jobs over the next three years. The regulated medical waste and secure document destruction company purchased the former Tucker Manufacturing building on Crown Drive in the Harmon-Craig Industrial Park. (File Photo)