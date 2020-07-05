July 6, 2020

Coronavirus infections less in latest report; county aggregate at 350

Published 9:23 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020

Panola County Emergency Management director Daniel Cole, along with other officials closely watching the State Dept. of Health’s daily postings of Mississippi and each county’s positive tests returns, was relieved to see a single digit release for Panola on Sunday.

Statewide positives for the coronavirus were 226 with five new deaths. This was a drastic decrease in reported cases each day last week as Mississippians prepared for the Independence Day holiday. Officials worried that holiday gatherings would increase the spread of the virus, especially between those carrying the strain but without any symptoms of the COVID-19 infection that has nominal negative health effects on some people and ravages the respiratory system of others, occasionally proving fatal to some patients.

In Panola County, just five new cases were reported. This follows four days of double digit cases, and a total of 91 reported positives from Tuesday to Friday. The five new ones were from data gathered by state health officials through Saturday afternoon.

Panola County has a recorded 350 cases of coronavirus infections, with six deaths, since the March 11 beginning of the Health Dept.’s data gathering. Some of those positive patients experienced very mild symptoms, some no symptoms, with few requiring hospitalization. As is the case nationwide, a great majority of the reported cases in Panola have recovered and now have no symptoms.

Some stores were closed part of the weekend – the largest being the Love’s Travel Stop at the North Batesville exit – because of positive cases in staff or customers who caused exposures, and more will likely continue sporadically as the Emergency Management office works to identify outbreaks in the county, including industries and service-based businesses.

The Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. for their required first of the month meeting and will likely hear an update from Cole about the overall coronavirus reach in Panola County, and what actions county government should be taking to slow the spread.

Below is a breakdown from the MSDH for each county’s positive tests and deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 311 18
Alcorn 69 2
Amite 91 2
Attala 360 23
Benton 36 0
Bolivar 334 14
Calhoun 130 4
Carroll 165 11
Chickasaw 277 18
Choctaw 74 4
Claiborne 274 10
Clarke 207 24
Clay 250 10
Coahoma 201 6
Copiah 602 15 *
Covington 356 5
Desoto 1594 16
Forrest 869 42
Franklin 45 2
George 88 3
Greene 105 8
Grenada 483 5
Hancock 128 13
Harrison 912 11
Hinds 2498 40
Holmes 553 41
Humphreys 147 9
Issaquena 9 1
Itawamba 135 8
Jackson 622 16
Jasper 262 6
Jefferson 107 3
Jefferson Davis 111 4
Jones 1124 49
Kemper 179 14
Lafayette 391 4
Lamar 458 7
Lauderdale 909 79
Lawrence 177 2
Leake 578 19
Lee 547 18
Leflore 487 51
Lincoln 460 34
Lowndes 483 13
Madison 1300 34
Marion 281 11
Marshall 232 3
Monroe 401 30
Montgomery 132 2
Neshoba 988 71
Newton 339 9
Noxubee 263 8
Oktibbeha 541 26
Panola 350 6
Pearl River 254 32
Perry 66 4
Pike 431 12
Pontotoc 286 6
Prentiss 108 3
Quitman 76 0
Rankin 934 12
Scott 771 15
Sharkey 37 0
Simpson 317 3
Smith 218 11
Stone 65 1
Sunflower 372 7
Tallahatchie 136 4
Tate 283 10
Tippah 130 11
Tishomingo 80 1
Tunica 100 3
Union 207 9
Walthall 199 5
Warren 515 18
Washington 584 9
Wayne 545 13
Webster 127 10
Wilkinson 94 9
Winston 261 6
Yalobusha 170 7
Yazoo 509 6
Total 30,900 1,111

Note: A death previously reported in Copiah County has been found not to be COVID-19 related. It has been removed from the total number of state deaths and the number of deaths in Copiah County.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total
Cases 30,671 229 30,900
Deaths 1,093 18 1,111

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

