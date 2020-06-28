Mississippi Legislature Votes to Take Down Current Flag
History was made in Mississippi this weekend.
The state Legislature passed House Bill 1796, which removes the current state flag that features the Confederate emblem and allows a vote to take place this fall on a new design picked by a commission.
A final vote of 37-14 in the Mississippi Senate late Sunday afternoon was the final hurdle cleared in bringing down the controversial flag.
See the complete story here. https://oxfordeagle.com/2020/06/28/mississippi-legislature-votes-to-take-down-the-current-state-flag/
You Might Like
Mississippi Legislature Votes on the State Flag
June 27, 2020, is a day that could quite possibly go into the Mississippi history books as the day that... read more